Thomas Arnold Harper a.k.a T.A. passed away suddenly July 28, 2020. He was born November 10, 1960 in Seattle, WA to Ella Mae & Thomas Harper Sr. He would do anything to make you laugh. Help anyone that needed it regardless of his needs. He had the biggest heart of anyone that knew him. He was cherished and will be missed by many. Survived by his wife Jennifer and furbaby Skitters; Mother in law Patricia; Siblings Dee Dee, Donella, Danny, Jeannie, and Charlotte; Aunts, Uncles, nieces , nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews.



