Thomas A. Walstrom, of Bellingham, WA, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Tom was 86, born in Bellingham on June 3, 1933 to Ernest and Winnifred (Roberts) Walstrom. Tom retired in 1988 from a 36 year career as a federal employee as a chief substation operator with the Bonneville Power substation at the Custer Power Station. Tom and Mary Lue owned and operated Win’s Drive-In for 26 years and retired in 2004. Tom was blessed by his sweet and loving wife of 67 years and the love and enjoyment of his extended family. He enjoyed spending time at the family cabin on Orcas Island and catching and cooking lots of fresh seafood. He also enjoyed working on the family tree of the Walstrom and Henifin family. Tom was preceded in death by his son Richard Walstrom in 1990 and is survived by his beloved wife Mary Lue; children, Kim (Landon) Davis, Linda (Daniel) Hicks, Kevin (Nancy) Walstrom and Kristina (Mike) Walstrom-Duncan; twelve grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Whatcom Hospice. A celebration of Life will be held 12:30 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Northwood Hall in Bellingham. You my share your memories of Tom at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 23, 2020