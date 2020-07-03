Thomas "Tom” Eugene Warwick passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020 in Bellingham, Washington at the age of 72. Tom was born on September 22, 1947 in Bellingham, WA to Eugene and Olga (Egerdal) Warwick. He graduated from Ferndale High School in 1964, and then went on to serve in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. In 1974, he came home to Ferndale, WA with his wife and two children. Over the years, he held various jobs including tug boat driver, Ferndale school bus driver, commercial fisherman, and construction worker. His sense of humor, kind nature, and constant presence will be greatly missed by his family and friends. If you couldn’t find Tom at the Ferndale bowling alley, you were sure to find him somewhere along his daily route driving across Whatcom County to see his family and friends whom he loved to visit. Other things he enjoyed were his dog, Belle; fishing; eating a good meal; listening to the Coast to Coast AM radio show; and watching funny videos on his phone.Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Olga and Eugene; his son, Peter Warwick; and his daughter. He is survived by his aunt, Carol Judge; uncle, Herb Cole; sisters, Lorraine Hunter and Karen Valich; brother, Bryan Warwick; daughters, Mary Kinley and Angie Peterson; son, Eugene Warwick; and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, and friends. A family gathering will be planned at a later date when we are able to safely gather again. Please share your thoughts and memories of Tom online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com