Thomas G. Reuble
Tom Reuble, age 78, passed away in Bellingham on July 5, 2020. He was born January 25, 1942 in Coupeville, WA to Thomas and Leof Reuble. He was raised in Blaine and graduated from Blaine High School in 1960. Tom earned a degree in education in Ashland, OR and went on to serve in the US Army for two years. Tom married Jennifer Berg on June 23, 1970 in Blaine. He worked as a customs agent for over 41 years, retiring in 2010. Tom enjoyed golfing and playing poker with his friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Tom is survived by his wife Jennifer, daughter Rika Reuble (fiancé Adam Vanderhorst), son Garit Reuble (companion Brian Fornelius), sister Linda (Pat) Quigley, sisters-in-law Kathy, Karen, Patty and Sandi, brother-in-law Dennis, and many loving relatives and friends. You may share your memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
