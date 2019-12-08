Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Gregory Keith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Gregory Keith, a humble chef, a music history buff, a loving husband, a caring father, son and friend, left this world Dec. 4, 2019, at age 56. He died in his home surrounded by family. Tom was an inspiration and maintained his familiar positivity and sense of humor throughout his battle with cancer. Tom’s soul was humble and selfless. He put others before himself and expressed a generosity and tender care for those who were lucky to know him. Tom, born in Seattle on Aug. 1, 1963, to George and Pat Keith. He was their only child and was very precious to them. He grew up wandering the aisles of his parents’ pharmacy. At 12, he purchased his first records by The Mamas and the Papas and Black Sabbath, sparking an obsession with vinyl and live music. Tom earned his bachelor’s degree in history from Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington. He had a knack for recalling specific facts about bands and movies. In 1993, Tom and his first wife, Christie, brought their daughter Olivia into this world and moved to Helena five years later. Tom continued to be an incredible father to Olivia, despite parting ways with Christie. He played oldies on the car rides to and from school and taught her the delight of cooking together in the kitchen. Tom helped launch his former wife’s coffeehouse, Flickers, later assuming ownership of it in 2000. We will all miss his Whiskey Crab soup and fresh deli sandwiches he made before sunrise every day. Flickers was a buzzing, welcoming hub for locals. On Thursdays, he hauled in sound equipment to give budding musicians an opportunity to practice and perform. Music was such an integral part of his life. Tom and Karen met in 1999 while both working in the Securities Building. They married in April, 2002, four months after Tom had donated a kidney to his mother. Her love of coffee and marrying a coffeehouse owner was a match made in heaven. Tom was proud of Karen’s educational and professional accomplishments, and was incredibly supportive in everything she did, never missing her choir concerts. They were truly life partners in every way possible. Throughout their marriage, Tom grew and flourished in his faith in the Lord. A few days before Tom passed, he said, “I never was able to quote scripture, but I tried to live like Jesus.” He indeed embodied what a Christian should look like. He was an active member of the South Hills Church, the sound system guru and a deacon. Tom closed Flickers in 2005, and was hired at then, ACS, Inc. He rose in the ranks as a valued member of the Conduent team. He loved his work, but more importantly, he loved his co-workers. Until his partial paralysis from cancer six months ago, he frequently went on hikes and coffee dates with his friends at work. He leaves behind a tremendous hole in the Conduent family. Tom will forever be missed by his family and friends. Tom is survived by his wife Karen; his parents Pat and George; his daughter Olivia; stepsons, Cody and Jerrett; stepdaughter, Courtney and her husband, Taylor; two beautiful grandchildren, Finn and Imogen; and countless friends. We invite the public to a celebration of Tom’s life at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 14th at South Hills Church of Christ followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom’s honor can be made to Family Promise and the Myrna Loy, two organizations he enjoyed serving.

