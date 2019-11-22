Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Harvey Taylor. View Sign Service Information Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services 809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2 Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-656-5459 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Squalicum Boathouse Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Harvey Taylor was born August 4, 1951, to Robert and Kathleen Taylor in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He died of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis on October 13, 2019 in Bellingham, Washington. Tom is survived and deeply loved by his three children, Ben (Colleen) Taylor, Kris (Lila) Taylor, and Ayla (Kip) Twaddle, his wife, Karen Reitz, his three grandchildren, Anna Taylor, Spike Twaddle and Dylan Taylor, his brother Steve (Marilyn) Taylor, as well as nieces, nephews and a large extended family. Tom loved sports and being outside. Tome spent his early years working as a carpenter and doing construction. He eventually owned his own business as a contractor. He enjoyed the creativity of building new structures, remodeling, and working closely with his customers. For the last eighteen years he worked at Eagleridge Elementary school. Tom often said that working at Eagleridge made him a better person. Throughout his life, he was kind, thoughtful and generous with his time and skills. He was not afraid to take on a challenge and learn new things. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. There will be a Celebration of Life for Tom at the Squalicum Boathouse on November 24, 2019, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. Please share your thoughts and memories at

Thomas Harvey Taylor was born August 4, 1951, to Robert and Kathleen Taylor in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He died of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis on October 13, 2019 in Bellingham, Washington. Tom is survived and deeply loved by his three children, Ben (Colleen) Taylor, Kris (Lila) Taylor, and Ayla (Kip) Twaddle, his wife, Karen Reitz, his three grandchildren, Anna Taylor, Spike Twaddle and Dylan Taylor, his brother Steve (Marilyn) Taylor, as well as nieces, nephews and a large extended family. Tom loved sports and being outside. Tome spent his early years working as a carpenter and doing construction. He eventually owned his own business as a contractor. He enjoyed the creativity of building new structures, remodeling, and working closely with his customers. For the last eighteen years he worked at Eagleridge Elementary school. Tom often said that working at Eagleridge made him a better person. Throughout his life, he was kind, thoughtful and generous with his time and skills. He was not afraid to take on a challenge and learn new things. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. There will be a Celebration of Life for Tom at the Squalicum Boathouse on November 24, 2019, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. Please share your thoughts and memories at www.sigsfuneralservices.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close