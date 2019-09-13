Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas L. Armand. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Lee Armand, 81, of Ferndale passed away on August 31, 2019. Tom was a free spirited wanderer with a deep sense of purpose, an accomplished professional and a devoted disciple of Christ. Tom was born on December 8, 1937 in Fairbury, Nebraska, in the heart of the Depression and as the drums of World War II began beating. Among Tom’s earliest memories was riding the Rock Island Railroad with his grandfather, a conductor on the train. Tom proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in both active duty and reserves from 1956-1964, beginning a lifelong admiration of our soldiers in uniform. Tom graduated from Fort Lewis College with a Bachelor of Arts in English in 1967, his natural leadership resulted in being elected the President of his graduating class. Tom received a Master of Arts in Education from Arizona State University in 1971, leading to a career as an English teacher and Assistant Principal in Phoenix area schools. Tom would tell you that his greatest accomplishment was convincing Sue Manghelli to marry him in 1977, creating an instant family of seven children and leading to an amazing and wonderful 42 year adventure. Although an educator for life, Tom chose a new career path helping America conquer space by joining Martin Marietta in Denver and working as a manager on various Space Shuttle projects. Tom was always the life of any party, a merry prankster and a friend to everyone he met. At the age of 59, Tom combined his love of fun with his love for his savior, Jesus Christ. Tom thus began a new phase in his life as a humble evangelist for the Lord and a champion of the neediest among us. Tom’s accomplishments in this role are too numerous to mention here: he mentored hundreds of prison inmates, he taught at-risk youths, he served homeless communities and invited so many people down on their luck into his home. Tom spent 2 years teaching English in Qingdao, China, spreading the word of God to many in that officially atheist country. Tom was immensely proud of his family and loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Anyone lucky enough to marry into the family was immediately welcomed with open arms. Tom had a very liberal definition of family and considered his fellow congregants at Whatcom New Life Assembly to be his family as well as many other friends in the community. Tom’s courage and good nature in facing his final days was a true inspiration to all of us. While enduring tremendous pain from his hospital bed, Tom sought to save every soul he encountered and did so with his trademark sense of humor. We will miss him terribly, but now know he is free from the shackles of his earthly body as he is reunited with many loved ones in Heaven. Tom was preceded in death by his son Matt Bequette. Tom is survived by his wife Sue, his sons Scott and Bruce, his daughters Keri, Lori, Renee and Theresa, and by his xx grandchildren and xx great-grandchildren. This was Tom. He loved his God, country, family, cigars, brandy and favorite fishing holes. He would want you to be happy, live life to its fullest, worship God and love your fellow man. A celebration of Tom’s life will be held be held on September 21 at 1pm at Whatcom New Life Assembly, located at 2290 Main St, Ferndale. The family suggests that anyone wishing to show appreciation for Tom’s life provide a donation to Whatcom New Life Assembly.

