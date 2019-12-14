Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Lee Watkins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Lee Watkins was born in Peoria, Illinois on Monday, 10/21/46 to Thomas and Frances Watkins and died on Wednesday, 12/4/19 in Bellingham, Washington. Monday’s child is fair of face and he was certainly very handsome. His family moved to Santa Ana, California when he was 10 years old and he graduated from Santa Ana Valley High School in 1965. He was passionate about justice and protecting people from injustices and served as a respected Santa Ana police officer from 1972 to 1981. Tom was also a general contractor, business owner and served for many years as a commissioner on Whatcom Co. Water District #13. Most important to him was doing what was right in the eyes of God and he prayerfully spent time alone with Him almost every day. He was almost never politically correct and his fellow officers often enjoyed his irreverent “cop humor.” His family was deeply drawn to him because he was warm and loving when he was relaxed and turned on his magnetic personality. He met the love of his life, Susan Sloan-Watkins, through a dating service called Match Up. They were married July 12, 1991 and enjoyed many wonderful years together, although a plaque on their wall stated: “This marriage was made in heaven but so was thunder and lightning!” In addition to his wife, Tom leaves behind his deeply beloved daughter Gina Judd and grandson, Joshua Judd, his sister, Sharon Earhart, as well as his stepsons, Aaron, Michael, Windsor and Andrew, a granddaughter, Madison Rose Sloan and numerous wonderful pets. Tom is currently partying in heaven with his stepson, Joseph. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 14, 2019

