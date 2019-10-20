Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Luther "Tom" Rhone. View Sign Service Information Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services 809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2 Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-656-5459 Memorial service 3:00 PM Northlake Community Church 1471 E. McLeod Road Bellingham , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas (“Tom”) Luther Rhone, our beloved husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend (affectionately known as “Daddo”, “Gpa”, and “Rhino”) went home to his Lord and Savior on the morning of October 6, 2019, in his home he so dearly loved for over 34 years. On Friday, October 25, a memorial service will be held at 3 PM at Northlake Community Church, 1471 E. McLeod Road, Bellingham, WA. In honor of Tom’s love for the Washington State Cougars and per his request, his family strongly encourages wearing Cougar gear or the university colors of crimson and gray. Tom was born on February 3, 1950, to Luther and Margaret Rhone in Mt. Vernon, Washington where he grew up with his five siblings and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He had fond memories of Sunday afternoons playing football and baseball in the field, jumping on the trampoline, galivanting around Skagit Valley on his Honda 90, roasting hotdogs and s’mores over the bonfire, and making tunnels in the hay bales. He attended grade school at Immaculate Conception, graduated from Mt. Vernon High School, and received his undergraduate degree at his beloved Washington State University – go Cougs! His years at WSU were some of his best because of his fraternity brothers at Sigma Phi Epsilon, who endearingly gave him the “Rhino” nickname. After college, he moved to Whatcom County where he began his career in construction and met Tracy, his wife of 42 years. In his latest endeavors, Tom worked as a regional sales manager of Denali Corporation as well as serving as a water commissioner in Whatcom County. Tom was always ready to help – whether it was lending a hand with a building project, participating in skits at youth group, helping his kids with math homework, or volunteering at the annual Ski to Sea race, he was eager to serve. Tom’s greatest joy was his family; he hardly missed a sporting event, piano recital, family get-together, or anything in-between. He was everyone’s biggest fan, and he loved to brag about whomever it was to whomever he was around before, during, and after the event. He was a problem solver; even if it took him all day, he would figure it out. He was also humbly generous – with his money, his time, his devotion, his love, and his loyalty.Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Margaret Rhone. He is survived by his wife, Tracy; children, Travis (Sarah) Rhone, Tiffany (Adam) York, and Tessa (Ryan) Ebbesen; his grandchildren, Ty and Avery York, Walker, Taryn, and Anders Ebbesen, and baby Rhone due in November; his step- grandchildren Cyan Brown and Kinsley Johnson; his brothers, Jim Rhone, Bill (Denise) Rhone, Bob Rhone, Ed (Gretchen) Rhone; his sister, Linda (Greg) Miller; his brother-in-law, Mitch (Greta) Muscutt; his sister- in-law, Tammy (Terry) Wilcox; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Tom fought hard against colon cancer, and the Lord blessed his family and friends with more time than expected. We are so gracious to the medical community who assisted with Tom, especially the staff at Whatcom Hospice. In lieu of gifts, the family has requested donations be made to this organization because of their meticulous care for Tom and his entire family through this journey. Please share your thoughts and memories of Tom online,

Thomas (“Tom”) Luther Rhone, our beloved husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend (affectionately known as “Daddo”, “Gpa”, and “Rhino”) went home to his Lord and Savior on the morning of October 6, 2019, in his home he so dearly loved for over 34 years. On Friday, October 25, a memorial service will be held at 3 PM at Northlake Community Church, 1471 E. McLeod Road, Bellingham, WA. In honor of Tom’s love for the Washington State Cougars and per his request, his family strongly encourages wearing Cougar gear or the university colors of crimson and gray. Tom was born on February 3, 1950, to Luther and Margaret Rhone in Mt. Vernon, Washington where he grew up with his five siblings and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He had fond memories of Sunday afternoons playing football and baseball in the field, jumping on the trampoline, galivanting around Skagit Valley on his Honda 90, roasting hotdogs and s’mores over the bonfire, and making tunnels in the hay bales. He attended grade school at Immaculate Conception, graduated from Mt. Vernon High School, and received his undergraduate degree at his beloved Washington State University – go Cougs! His years at WSU were some of his best because of his fraternity brothers at Sigma Phi Epsilon, who endearingly gave him the “Rhino” nickname. After college, he moved to Whatcom County where he began his career in construction and met Tracy, his wife of 42 years. In his latest endeavors, Tom worked as a regional sales manager of Denali Corporation as well as serving as a water commissioner in Whatcom County. Tom was always ready to help – whether it was lending a hand with a building project, participating in skits at youth group, helping his kids with math homework, or volunteering at the annual Ski to Sea race, he was eager to serve. Tom’s greatest joy was his family; he hardly missed a sporting event, piano recital, family get-together, or anything in-between. He was everyone’s biggest fan, and he loved to brag about whomever it was to whomever he was around before, during, and after the event. He was a problem solver; even if it took him all day, he would figure it out. He was also humbly generous – with his money, his time, his devotion, his love, and his loyalty.Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Margaret Rhone. He is survived by his wife, Tracy; children, Travis (Sarah) Rhone, Tiffany (Adam) York, and Tessa (Ryan) Ebbesen; his grandchildren, Ty and Avery York, Walker, Taryn, and Anders Ebbesen, and baby Rhone due in November; his step- grandchildren Cyan Brown and Kinsley Johnson; his brothers, Jim Rhone, Bill (Denise) Rhone, Bob Rhone, Ed (Gretchen) Rhone; his sister, Linda (Greg) Miller; his brother-in-law, Mitch (Greta) Muscutt; his sister- in-law, Tammy (Terry) Wilcox; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Tom fought hard against colon cancer, and the Lord blessed his family and friends with more time than expected. We are so gracious to the medical community who assisted with Tom, especially the staff at Whatcom Hospice. In lieu of gifts, the family has requested donations be made to this organization because of their meticulous care for Tom and his entire family through this journey. Please share your thoughts and memories of Tom online, www.sigsfuneralservices.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close