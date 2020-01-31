Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas P. VanKolken. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Preston Van Kolken (Tom) died unexpectedly on September 12, 2019 in Saint Paul, MN. He was 40 years old. Tom fought addiction since graduating from the University of Washington in 2002. He worked mainly in the transportation industry and was active in AA, organizing meetings and speakers. He was a kind, smart, witty guy who loved to laugh. Guitar playing, listening to music, reading, meditation, hiking and being with friends and family all helped him live as long as he did. He is survived by parents Drs. Anne and Richard Van Kolken of Bellingham, his sister Katy ( Nick) Blackwell and their two daughters in Wamberal, New South Wales, Australia, and his brother Bob (Olivia ) Van Kolken and their three children of the West Village, Manhattan, New York. He had three uncles in Michigan with four cousins there and Uncle Paul ( Cathy ) Worthington of South Ascot, Berkshire, UK and his cousins in Singapore, Mexico and England. Tom's remains were buried in Bayview Cemetary on December 20, 2019, two days before his birthday. Tom's family is so very appreciative of the prayers, love and support of family and friends. We thank you all. May he Rest in Peace

