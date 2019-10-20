Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Page Day. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Page Day, 67, of Bellingham died peacefully of respiratory failure on October 1, 2019. We are grateful for the full life Tom lived, especially given that he received a terminal brain cancer diagnosis when he was just 30 years old. While the effects of this illness eventually caught up with him, Tom was always a positive and fun loving person. Tom was born August 8, 1952 in Topeka, Kansas, the second of four children of John W. “Jack” Day, Jr. and Martha Page Day. He spent most of his childhood in Wyoming, and grew to love the mountains through many happy family adventures in Grand Teton National Park and across the West. While attending high school at Whiteman School in Colorado, Tom became an avid skier and competed on the school ski team. He also traveled to Mexico and Spain, learned to speak Spanish, and played flute in a jazz/folk group. In the summer of 1969, at 16, Tom enrolled in a National Outdoor Leadership School Wilderness Course in the Wind River Mountains. His course was the subject of the documentary film “30 Days to Survival”. Tom was featured in the film, which was shown on TV in 1970. The filmmaker, Michael Wadleigh, went on to make the iconic movie “Woodstock” later that same summer. After moving to Denver, he worked through most of the 1970’s as an ambulance EMT and paramedic. He married Regyna Carbone in 1977, and in 1979, their son Adam was born. Later, Tom attended Metropolitan State University in Denver, graduating with a B.S. in Business Management. He then worked as a financial analyst at Martin Marietta and was a quality engineer on the successful NASA Magellan Venus Radar Mapper project. Tom was not one to be discouraged by adversity, and after a divorce and forced changes to his career due to health issues, he returned to school, earning a Master’s Degree in Rehabilitation Counseling. In 1996, Tom moved to Bellingham to be closer to his family. He worked for several years as NW Regional Coordinator for the Brain Injury Alliance of Washington. In 1999, before construction on the project began, Tom joined Bellingham Cohousing. By his own account, this was one of the best decisions he ever made. It was there he met Gigi Gipson, and the two were married in 2003. Tom was very happy the rest of his life with Gigi, the community, his friends and his extended family. He contributed greatly to the Cohousing community and was much loved and respected by his neighbors. Tom was a big gentle man with an open, loving heart, known for his warm smile and shoulder rubs. He was a natural athlete, and until the last few years he could be seen riding his bike all over Bellingham. He will also be remembered for his awesome raven calls, his Herculean blackberry control work along Padden Creek, his many years as a volunteer usher at the Mt. Baker Theater, his volunteer work with Bellingham Parks and Recreation, his trash pickup all over Happy Valley, his love of good beer, and his humorous sense of style, best embodied in a photo of Tom glissading down a steep mountain snow slope clad in nothing but his boots and signature felt hat. Tom is survived by his wife Gigi, son Adam (Jen) of Denver, grandchildren Mia and Leo, siblings Sarah, Andy and John, nieces and nephews Molly, Stella, Clare, Amelia, Evan and Aidan. Tom’s family would like to thank the Bellingham Cohousing community and Tom’s many friends who did so much for his quality of life in the last few years, especially MJ, Daniel and Tim. A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Brain Injury Alliance of Washington or .

