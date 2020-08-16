1/1
Thomas R. "Tom" Rutherford
Tom was born in Bellingham, WA to Thomas and Clara (Bruland) Rutherford. He attended Bellingham schools and grew up in the Alabama Hill neighborhood where he picked berries for his mother to make pies and helped his Dad cut firewood. After high school, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He was assigned to the Marine Air Division and was a Captain/Crew Chief for a Corsair fighter plane aboard the USS Bairoko. After serving his country, Tom worked at Georgia Pacific as a Chlorine Plant Operator for 45 years before retiring. Once retired, he still felt the need to work and opened up Tom’s Sharp Shop in Blaine. He sharpened knives, scissors, etc. for many local businesses and families. Tom was loving, fun, generous, hardworking, loved his God and loved his family. He had a great voice and could always be heard humming a tune. Tom climbed a 140 foot tall tree to place an American flag on top while no one was around so he wouldn’t “worry us”. Dad loved his gardens and was constantly working outside, always growing enough vegetables to share with others. He also liked to include the kids when working in the shop, giving us a hammer, nails, and piece of wood so we felt like we were “helping”. We will miss his chocolate chip cookies and the ever present twinkle in his eye. Tom is predeceased by his wife, Dorothy G. Rutherford; wife, Margaret G. Rutherford; son-in-law, Robert E. Pratt; parents, Thomas and Clara Rutherford; and sisters, Eileen Johnson, Eloise Rutherford, and Phyllis (Don) Wilson. Survivors include his loving wife, Hazel E. Rutherford; daughters, Delayne K. Pratt, Dori G. (Larry) Fridlund, Dorothy G. (Darryl) Pope, Laura (Steve) Nelson, Toni (Wade) Marlow, and Coleen (Dean) Anderson; sister, Patricia Clark; grandchildren, John (Rose) McCafferty, Thomas (Shandel) McCafferty, Taralyn (Andy) Owen, Apryl (Travis) Breitbach, Sara (Ty) McClellan, Jason Fridlund, Michael Fridlund, Connie Fridlund, Aaron Schwind, Adam (Audrey) Schwind, Andrea (Cody) Harms, Kourtney (Levi) Kough, and Stuart Niblock-Pope; and great-grandchildren, Emily, Luke, Justin McCafferty, Kaylyn Quatsoe, Lance Owen, Lauryn Breithbach, Darion Dyrland, Gage McClellan, Connor Harms, Eloise Schwind, Kyleah Fridlund, Adilyn Fridlund, Ryder Eggelston, and Bristol Keough. Tom will be laid to rest at Greenacres Memorial Park in Ferndale. Memorials in Tom’s name can be made to Grace Lutheran Church (702 G St. Blaine, WA 98230) or Hogar Irekani, an Orphanage in Morelia, Mexico that Tom and Hazel have a great love for (C/O PO Box 6, Custer, WA 98240). Please share your memories of Tom at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moles Farewell Tributes & Crematory - Greenacres Memorial Park
2039 Main Street
Ferndale, WA 98248
(360) 384-1391
