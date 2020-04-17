Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Reid Engholm. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Reid Engholm, age 66 passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9th at St. Joesph Hospital in Bellingham. Tom was born on October 24,1953 in Reedsport, Oregon to Vic and Janette Enghom. Tom attended Mount Baker High School in Deming, Wa. He married Merry Byrum in Tahoe, Nevada. Tom was an accomplished mechanic and carpenter. Was noted for his expertise on MGM vehicles. He was an accomplished drummer and played with several bands over the years. Tom was a devoted parent and grand parent. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vic and Janette Engholm. He is survived by his three sons Corey Caldwell, Christopher Engholm and Bryce Engholm, his three brothers, Rick and Vicki Engholm, Wayne and Connie Engholm and Bill Engholm, three grandchildren Malachi, Mira and Sabastian. Also an Uncle Paul Engholm of Acme and Aunt Judith Smith of Olympia which are Tom’s last two aunts and uncles from the original 13. A memorial and celebration of his life will be planned for the Engholm Family Reunion later this summer. Tom will be missed by all.

