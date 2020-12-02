1/1
Thomas "Tom" Starkovich
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas "Tom" Starkovich
September 14, 1957 - November 21, 2020
Redding, California - Thomas Matthew Starkovich went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Tom was born in Bellingham on September 14, 1957 to John and Kathryn Starkovich, he was the youngest of eight children. Tom was kind, loving caring and gentle. He sacrificed a whole lot for his family and loved every minute of it. Tom's witty, dry sense of humor will be missed by his family and all who knew him. Tom is survived by his wife Lauri, and their children: Lacey (Casey) Hayes, Roman, Paige, Norma, Marrion, Gideon, Jason, Dominic, Kamya, and Jeb. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, twin brother Timothy, and son Elijah. Tom was well loved and will be missed by everyone who knew him, including his siblings: Ann (John) Giarde, Evie (Bob) Graves, Monty (Margie) Starkovich, David Starkovich, Marilyn (Ben) Kruger, Mark (Lori) Starkovich, and Nancy (David) Galbraith; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Please share your thoughts and memories at www.sigsfuneralservices.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services
809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2
Bellingham, WA 98225
360-656-5459
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved