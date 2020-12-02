Thomas "Tom" Starkovich
September 14, 1957 - November 21, 2020
Redding, California - Thomas Matthew Starkovich went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Tom was born in Bellingham on September 14, 1957 to John and Kathryn Starkovich, he was the youngest of eight children. Tom was kind, loving caring and gentle. He sacrificed a whole lot for his family and loved every minute of it. Tom's witty, dry sense of humor will be missed by his family and all who knew him. Tom is survived by his wife Lauri, and their children: Lacey (Casey) Hayes, Roman, Paige, Norma, Marrion, Gideon, Jason, Dominic, Kamya, and Jeb. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, twin brother Timothy, and son Elijah. Tom was well loved and will be missed by everyone who knew him, including his siblings: Ann (John) Giarde, Evie (Bob) Graves, Monty (Margie) Starkovich, David Starkovich, Marilyn (Ben) Kruger, Mark (Lori) Starkovich, and Nancy (David) Galbraith; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Please share your thoughts and memories at www.sigsfuneralservices.com