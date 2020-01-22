Tillie (Penny) Tichelaar Hawke passed away December 11, 2019 at Whatcom Hospice House, Bellingham, WA. She was born March 1, 1949 in Bellflower, CA to Bert and Marie Tichelaar. She is survived by her sisters Irene (David) Silverman of Green Valley, AZ and Annie (Jim) Johnston of Bellingham; brother John Tichelaar of Ferndale; sons Howard Hawke of Seattle and Jeffrey (Kim) Hawke of Ferndale; niece Kelli (Tichelaar) Burrer (Ryan); nephews Brian Tichelaar and Nathan Johnston; grandsons Frisco Lundstroth; Elias and Caden Hawke; Ari Olsen and great granddaughter Adilyn Olsen. She is proceeded in death by her parents Bert and Marie Tichelaar and her husband Howard Hawke. A private celebration of life will take place at a later date. The family wishes to thank her caregivers; including in home care, the staff at Alderwood Park Convalescent Center and Whatcom Hospice House.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 22, 2020