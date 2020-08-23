1/1
Timothy G. "Tim" Katzenberg
Tim was born on Feb. 10, 1956 in Philadelphia, PA to Sue and Jay Katzenberg. He departed on Aug. 8, 2020 Bellingham, WA. Tim would like to let everyone know his work here is done. He is now reunited with his loved ones. His family, through their grief, celebrate his mission and give thanks for the love and beautiful life lessons he gave us. He is survived by his wife Cindy, daughter Amy O’Neill (husband Chris, son Connor, son Finian and daughter Beatrix), son Matthew Katzenberg (wife Megan, daughter Wren, son Mitchell and son Theodore), daughter Emily Katzenberg (husband Michael Printup, son Westley and daughter Alice). Brothers; Marc Katzenberg, Richard Katzenberg, Tony, Todd and Tyler Goldenberg, sisters; Robin Katzenberg, Jill Talus, Lori and Khari Kasche. Tim’s happiest moments were those spent with his family. An ideal day would include a family dinner and watching an Eagles football game. He also enjoyed drinks with friends, talking sports, and philosophizing. He was a compassionate, empathetic, fun, and beautiful light for all he knew. Now that light is shining brighter for everyone. Tim is profoundly missed, yet with us always. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Please share your memories of Tim at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
