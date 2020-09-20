1/1
Timothy James Hughes
Timothy (Duffy) James Hughes, age 69, of Ferndale was born January 17, 1951 in Bellingham, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 in Ferndale. He is survived by the mother of their children Nickee Norris Oaks; daughter, Kelli Lynn Hughes; son, Timothy (Spoof) James Hughes II.; grandchildren, Brittinee Nicole Gwinner & Nickee Lynne Gwinner; great grandchildren Westin LeeRoy Gwinner, Quinten Levi Gwinner, Emerick Patrick Bennett & Asher Jackson Bennett.; sister, Marilee Hughes Kirschner (Tom); brothers, John (Bud) Hughes (Kelli) & Nick Hughes (Julie). Duffy Graduated Ferndale High School with the Class of 1969, was a member of North Bellingham Volunteer Fire Dept. for over fifteen years, Whatcom County Search & Rescue and worked for twenty-seven years at the ARCO Refinery. He enjoyed back country horse trips with his friends Nancy and Jim Elvig and his horse Sunny, hunting & fishing with his family and close friends, snow skiing, and has now joined his Mother Kathleen (Tootie) & Father Horace (Jack) Hughes for his final chapter. Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Please share your thoughts and memories of Duffy online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com

Published in Bellingham Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

