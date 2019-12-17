Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy R. Kirchgatter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thoughtful and kind, Tim lived a quiet life. He enjoyed playing music, puzzles and playing strategy games. Tim also loved reading science fiction and putting together legos. He died suddenly and peacefully in his home in Blaine WA on Friday, December 6, 2019. Tim was born February 16, 1968 in Hayward CA. He graduated from Ferndale High School in 1986, received a Bachelors degree in Music Performance (Cello) from Western Washington University in 1996, and a computer tech certificate from Bellingham Technical College. Tim worked at Creation Foods in Blaine. Tim enjoyed family gatherings, highlights include creating different flavor combinations of finger jellos for family and friends' enjoyment, as well as planning and constructing the annual edible Christmas gingerbread creations. Tim is survived by his parents, Larry and Nancy Kirchgatter of Ferndale WA, and his sisters, Kathleen Lowney of Sammamish WA, and Rachel Jensen of Mt. Vernon WA. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bellingham on December 21st at 1pm.

