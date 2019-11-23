Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tom William Street. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tom Street of Bellingham passed away on November 21, 2019, his wife by his side. Tom was the oldest of four children born to William and Maxine (Boyles) Street. Tom is predeceased by his parents, his three siblings Terry, Toby and Tami, and nephew Todd Redfield. He is survived by his wife Kathie Morgan Street of Bellingham, daughter Victoria Street of California, sister-in-law Kathy Street of Florida, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Tom’s personality was bigger than life, as was his sense of humor. A long-term real estate sales broker, he had a gift of bringing out the best in people. His positive attitude was contagious. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, dialysis nurses and support staff at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center for their dedication to healing and comfort. At Tom’s request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital ( ) or Rescued Hearts Northwest (PO Box 2764, Ferndale, WA 98248, or

