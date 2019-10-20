Toni Linn Carpenter, 64, of Bellingham, WA passed away in Bellingham on October 6, 2019. She was born July 1, 1955 in Santa Monica, CA to Robert Lloyd & Loretta Rosa (Zuleger) Carpenter. Toni was a karaoke queen, musician, singer, licensed Hypnotherapist, Police Service Representative (9-1-1) with the City of Los Angeles LAPD, Public Service Dispatcher (9-1-1) with the City of Bellingham Police & Bellingham Fire Department (PROSPECT). She took a medical retirement in 2016. Toni was preceded in death by her parents Robert & Loretta. She leaves behind her brother James Carpenter, sister Andrea (Carpenter) & brother-in-law Kurt Reichl, nephew Wyatt Carpenter, nieces Eliza & Sophie Reichl, & her beloved cat BeBe. A Life Celebration for Toni will be held at noon on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Moles - Bayview Chapel (2465 Lakeway Dr., Bellingham). Please wear your brightest clothing in honor of TLC. In lieu of flowers please donate to Support Officer Crisis Care of Whatcom County, WA. http://www.supportofficer.org/about/donations/ Please read more of Toni's story at molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 20, 2019