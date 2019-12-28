Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tony Flaherty. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tony Flaherty passed away at home on Friday, December 20, 2019, surrounded by his devoted wife, children, and family. Tony was born in Sedro Woolley on December 30, 1969, where he grew up playing with his brother Troy. He grew up in Fairhaven where he met his best friend Clayton Ward. While attending Sehome High School, Tony played various instruments in the band, his favorite being the drums, and was part of the Police Explorers with the Bellingham Police Department until he graduated in 1989. Tony began his career at the Port of Bellingham in 1996 as a Wharfinger. Over the next twenty- five years, he received numerous promotions, and eventually became Harbor Operations Specialist in early 2019. Not only did Tony excel at serving marine customers, he also held many positions with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, at times serving as chapter President, always working for fair conditions and compensation for his co-workers. Though Tony was a proud and dedicated employee and colleague, his most cherished role was as a husband to Vicki and father to their four children, Cody, Kyler, Kegan, and Brielle. His happiest moments were spent with them BBQing, attending sporting events and Van Halen and Sammy Hagar concerts. He also loved watching his daughter Brielle ride and compete with Interscholastic Equestrian Association. Tony is survived by his wife of twenty-six years, Vicki Flaherty, sons Cody (Jessica), Kyler, Kegan (Allison) and daughter Brielle, parents Robert and Ginger Flaherty, brother Troy Flaherty, and lifelong best friend, Clayton Ward. Please join his family in honoring Tony on what would’ve been his fiftieth birthday on Monday, December 30, at the Squalicum Boat House at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support Brielle Flaherty’s future endeavors, education, and enrichment opportunities in person at North Coast Credit Union, or online

