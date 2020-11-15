1/1
Tracie Phair
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tracie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tracie Phair
September 28, 1963 - October 31, 2020
Bellingham , Washington - Tracie Dawn Phair age 57, resided in Bellingham, Washington, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020.
Tracie was born in Spokane, Wa on September 28,1963 to the late Dean and Jacqueline Reimers.
Tracie took pride in her 3 daughters, she most enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She always looked on the brighter side of things and seemed to find the good in all that was bad. Her laugh was contagious leaving you with a smile all day long . She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all that knew her.
She is survived by her daughters Christal Yeubanks , Kara Yeubanks and Carrieann Phair , her 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She is also survived by her Reimers family members. Which include sisters Gayle, Karla, Deana Reimers and her brothers Rick, Clay, and Mark Reimers.
She is proceeded in death by her mother Jacquline Reimers, father Dean Reimers, her sister Danyl Reimers and brother Brad Reimers .
A memorial service will be held at 5715 Barrett rd, Ferndale Wa 98248. On November 16, 2020 at 10am. The family has started a GoFundMe account in Tracies honor to help with her memorial costs. Arrangements entrusted to: simple cremation of Bellingham, 800-764-0895. Visit the online obituary at: funeralandcremationcare.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Simple Cremation Of Bellingham
22219 Rimland Dr Ste 301
Bellingham, WA 98226
800-764-0895
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved