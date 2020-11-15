Tracie Phair
September 28, 1963 - October 31, 2020
Bellingham , Washington - Tracie Dawn Phair age 57, resided in Bellingham, Washington, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020.
Tracie was born in Spokane, Wa on September 28,1963 to the late Dean and Jacqueline Reimers.
Tracie took pride in her 3 daughters, she most enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She always looked on the brighter side of things and seemed to find the good in all that was bad. Her laugh was contagious leaving you with a smile all day long . She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all that knew her.
She is survived by her daughters Christal Yeubanks , Kara Yeubanks and Carrieann Phair , her 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She is also survived by her Reimers family members. Which include sisters Gayle, Karla, Deana Reimers and her brothers Rick, Clay, and Mark Reimers.
She is proceeded in death by her mother Jacquline Reimers, father Dean Reimers, her sister Danyl Reimers and brother Brad Reimers .
A memorial service will be held at 5715 Barrett rd, Ferndale Wa 98248. On November 16, 2020 at 10am. The family has started a GoFundMe account in Tracies honor to help with her memorial costs. Arrangements entrusted to: simple cremation of Bellingham, 800-764-0895. Visit the online obituary at: funeralandcremationcare.com
