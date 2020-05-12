Trisha Faye Brand Lewis was born on December 25th, 1968 in Edmonds, WA to William and Anne Brand. Trisha died peacefully on April 30, 2020 surrounded by her husband and children after a hard-fought battle with lobular breast cancer. Trisha moved with her family to Walla Walla, WA in 1978 where she was raised with her brother Matthew Brand. There she attended Assumption School and DeSales High School. After graduating from DeSales in 1987, Trisha attended Western Washington University (1991) in Bellingham, WA. On June 26th, 1993, Trisha married her childhood friend Thomas Russell Lewis Jr. Together they raised four children Hannah (25), Thomas (22), Jenna (16) and Colby (14). Trisha was a proud parishioner of Assumption Catholic Church in Bellingham. She sent her children to Assumption School for 22 years and worked to support the school in any way she could. This included running the Extended Day after school program and organizing the St. Patricks Day Fun Run. Trisha was a fierce advocate for children and a mother to all. She began working with Early Childhood Opportunities Northwest in 1994 as apart of the educational team. Over the next 25 years she continued her work with Assumption School, the Opportunity Council and raising her own children before starting at St. Francis Childcare in 2009 as the Assistant Director. In 2015 she played an instrumental part in transitioning St. Francis Childcare to Generations Early Learning and Family Center where her legacy remains. She always did everything she could to make sure her staff and families felt supported and above all she made sure the children in her care were learning and loved. Everywhere she went, she cultivated a sense of community and belonging. Trisha was preceded in death by her Father-in-Law, Thomas Lewis Sr. in 2013. Trisha is survived by her parents, Anne and William, Mother-in-Law, Mary Angela, husband, Tom, her four children, and her brother. A memorial service and celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Trisha Lewis Memorial Fund via PayPal by using the email trishalewismemorial@gmail.com.



