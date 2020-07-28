1/1
Trudie Jo Sarich
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Trudie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Trudie Jo Sarich (Bell), 76, passed away July 13, 2020 in Mount Vernon, WA. Trudie was born on July 4, 1944 in Bellingham, WA to Robert and Beulah Bell. She was a graduate of Bellingham High School, Bellingham Beauty School, and Everett Community College. She was a member of the Catholic Church and Beta Sigma Phi. "Grandma Honey" will be remembered for her infectious sense of humor, kind heartedness, and her absolute devotion to her family. Trudie is survived by her brother, Robert Bell Jr., her children, Debra Sarich, Michael Sarich Jr., James (Dawn) Sarich, 6 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. In remembrance of Trudie's zealousness for rescued dogs, memorial donations are suggested to a local Humane Society or animal rescue services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 26, 2020
Best Friends for forty years ,will miss you so much ,love you forever !!!
Gwen Jones
Friend
July 26, 2020
Miss you Mom
July 26, 2020
I miss her laugh and smile and our little talks. Love you Mom!
Debbie
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved