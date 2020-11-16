Trula Morehead Nicholas

June 23, 1955 - November 8, 2020

Bellingham, Washington - Trula Morehead Nicholas passed away peacefully at her home in Bellingham, Washington on Sunday, November 8th. Born in Oskaloosa, Iowa, Trula grew up in a series of cities across the country, ending with Seattle, as her father moved from job to job in his career as a YMCA administrator. She received a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in psychology from Western Washington University and held many different jobs in the human services field before becoming a professor in Western's Human Services Program, a position she held for more than twenty years. She had a passionate and undying commitment to the pursuit of social justice and also to the building of community through collaboration with others. She also loved cooking, interacting with animals, and listening to the rain. She is survived by Tom, her husband of 40 years; her daughter, Amelia; and four siblings. People wishing to honor Trula's memory are encouraged to contribute to one of the following organizations:

Animals as Natural Therapy; Lydia Place; Max Higbee Center; Mt Baker Planned Parenthood; Opportunity Council; Real Change; Whatcom Hospice;

Queer Youth Project (Northwest Youth Services); Whatcom PFLAG.





