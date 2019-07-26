Tucker Daniel Rojas tragically passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. Tucker was born in Bellingham, Washington on Monday, November 28, 1994. From Everson, Washington, Tucker spent his childhood playing baseball, video games, basketball, and picking berries during his summers. He attended Nooksack Elementary, Middle, and High School. From which he graduated in June 2013. After graduating high school, when Tucker wasn’t being the life of parties, playing video games, or frisbee golf with his friends and siblings, he went to work with his father at Faber Construction. In 2015, Tucker left Faber construction to work for his father’s company, Ariston Pacific, with his brother. He later went to work with his father again at Dawson Construction where he unfortunately and tragically met his fate in 2019. He was a very diligent, knowledgeable, and reliable part of anything he was involved with. To share laughs, tears, and memories of the legendary impact Tucker left in his short 24 years, are his Father Daniel Rojas, Mother Coni Pugh, Brother Brandon Rojas, and Sister Daphne Rojas. Tucker resided in Lynden, Washington with his girlfriend, Mackenzi Briones, of two years. He was preceded in death by his child, who he will be united with in Heaven. They were building a life together and had hopes of one day building a family. There will be a Memorial Service Saturday, July 27, 2019, 11:00 AM at Good News Fellowship Church, 1254 Axton Road, Ferndale, WA. A reception will follow at 1:00 P.M., at Fox Hall, 3985 Bennett Drive, Bellingham, WA 98225. Please share your thoughts and memories of Tucker online at, www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on July 26, 2019