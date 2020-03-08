Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tyler Keith Monteith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

With profound sadness we announce that Tyler Keith Monteith tragically passed away February 2nd, 2020, just days after his beloved step-mom, Betty. We take comfort in knowing they are together in heaven with the Lord. Tyler was born January 14,1990, in Bellingham, Washington to Keith Monteith and Kim Powers. He was the youngest of three children; His sister Ashley and his brother Brandon. He spent his childhood in Glenhaven, Washington, before later moving briefly to Redding California with his mother and step-dad, Steve Powers. Growing up he played every sport and enjoyed skateboarding and videogames. He eventually returned to Acme Washington while in high school where he helped his dad, step-mom Betty, and brother build their home from the ground up. Tyler was hardworking and very helpful he would hay the fields in the summer and cut firewood to prepare for the colder months. He attended Mt. Baker Senior High School with his brother where he participated in the wresting team. Tyler also had three older step siblings; Heather, Shawn, and Gale. Tyler was 30 years old and before becoming a state certified electrical apprentice he had worked in logging, DNR wildfire crew, and spent some time beekeeping. He was currently taking his general education credits at Central Washington University in Ellensburg, WA, where he was working towards completing his associates of arts direct transfer degree. He was later planning to complete his bachelor’s degree. He was interested in learning Russian, and he was an exceptional writer. When Tyler wasn't working or studying, he loved to spend time hanging out with family. Whether it was helping out, visiting together, enjoying preparing or sharing a meal, watching movies, attending the kids games, or playing a round of golf, it didn't matter to him what we were doing he was up for it; and he cherished the time together. He was every one of our best friends, but his niece’s and his nephew’s were his favorite! He was a kid at heart and would always make us laugh with his funny accents and impressions or his love of jumping out and scaring you when you least expected it. Tyler also loved animals from the time he was a kid. He brought home several that he found abandoned or hurt and nursed them back to health bottle feeding and nurturing them as a mother would. They were then welcomed into the family. He loved thrifting or antique shopping and often could see the potential in some interesting items that would require a lot of work, but that never stopped him. He was a man of particular tastes and liked what he liked, which included: good coffee, drinking from perfectly round regular sized coffee mugs, gold toe socks, Chuck Taylor’s, pancake breakfasts, sour candy, mint chocolate chip ice cream, French dips, pot pie, hot sauce flavored Doritos with cheese dip, spicy food, funny movies, and all music; but especially classic rock. His family will always remember him as Intelligent, handsome, warm, happy, funny, and loving person. He always had clean shoes and he liked to dress sharp. He was kind, generous and trusting to a fault. He helped anyone who needed it often putting others before himself. He was the kind of man who believed strongly in the importance of having integrity, that that your word was your bond and that a handshake was as good as your word. He was so thoughtful of others. He was the kind of son, brother, grandson, uncle, and friend you would call yourself fortunate to have in your life. He was slow to anger and quick to forgive. He never left a room or got off the phone without a big hug or telling you he loved you. You never had to guess if you were important to Tyler or if he loved you because he always let you know. His soul was full of light and you could see it shine through his beautiful hazel eyes and his ear to ear smile. Thank you, God, for the 30 years we had with Tyler, some people are never lucky enough to know someone so wonderful and even though are hearts are broken for that time we are so grateful! We will love him forever, always feel his loss and will never forget him. He was preceded by his step-mom Betty Monteith and leaves behind his maternal grandmother Sydney Coil, grandmother Myrtle Syverson, and great great grandmother Hazel Simpson, his father Keith Monteith, mother Kim Powers, step-dad Steve Powers, his sister Ashley Monteith, brother Brandon (Sofiya) Monteith, step-siblings, Gale (Natalie) Ensley, Shawn (Stacie) Ensley, Heather (Art) Rodriguez, his nephew's, Tyler, Darious, Ayden, Logan, and Andrew and his niece's, Lilah, Tegan, Karsyn, Avery, and his great niece, Oaklyn. As well as his dog Layla, many uncles, aunts, and cousins, his brother's extended family the Kolbert’s; who he loved and thought of as his own, as well as his dear friends Colton Steagall and Haley Kraft. Please Join us for a memorial service Saturday March 14th, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Little Brown Chapel 5156 Wickersham St. Acme Washington 98220. Dessert reception immediately to follow.

Please Join us for a memorial service Saturday March 14th, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Little Brown Chapel 5156 Wickersham St. Acme Washington 98220. Dessert reception immediately to follow. Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 8, 2020

