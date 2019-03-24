Joan McLeod passed away peacefully in her sleep in Bellingham on March 10th. She was born March 23, 1924 in Victoria, BC to Leonard and Bessie Fairey. Joan was raised in Vancouver, BC and was a graduate of Vancouver Normal School. She taught elementary school in BC before marrying, moving with her husband Ray to Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN and starting a family. Joan and family came to Bellingham in 1961 where she was an active participant, volunteer and leader in numerous organizations including the Girl Scouts, Women of Western, and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and was a lifetime member, past president and actor with the Bellingham Theater Guild and recipient of the City of Bellingham Mayor’s Arts Award. She will be remembered for her generosity, beautiful voice, excellent whistling, sharp wit, and wonderful smile. Joan’s fondest memories were of the many summers spent at Shawnigan Lake, BC. She is survived by her five children and their spouses; Bruce McLeod (Carla), Linda McLeod, Douglas McLeod (Ellen), Janet McLeod (Tim), and Donna McLeod, three grandchildren, Ryan, Lily and Megan, sister-in-law Lois, and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother Len Fairey. The family is extremely grateful to all of the caregivers who supported Joan in her later years. Memorials in Joan’s name may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Totem Council Girl Scouts and the Bellingham Theater Guild. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on April 27th, 2019 at 2 pm. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for V. Joan McLeod.
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 24, 2019