Vaneta Louise Schmidt

Service Information
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA
98225
(360)-734-1717
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:30 AM
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
Obituary
Vaneta Louise Schmidt, age 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 5th, 2019 in Bellingham, WA. A celebration of life in honor of Vaneta will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:30 am at Westford Funeral Home. A reception will follow. The service will be officiated by Pastor Bill Gilfillan. We are so thankful for the many years of memories with Vaneta. We are also grateful to those at Westford Funeral Home, Pastor Bill Gilfillan, and the wonderful help over the years from the at-home caregivers who worked with Vaneta. View Vaneta’s complete obituary and share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 29, 2019
