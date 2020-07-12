Verla Wilhelmina Doyle, age 104, of Bellingham, Washington passed away on June 24, 2020 at Whatcom Hospice House. She was born in Yakima, Washington on April 28, 1916 to Augusta (Witt) and Arnold G. Mitzel. As a young woman, Verla met Herb Doyle at a baseball game in Yakima. Although the details of that encounter are varied, a courtship that spanned seven decades began along with Verla’s enjoyment of baseball. In 1946 Herb and Verla re-located to Longview, Washington where a warm and welcoming home was created as they raised their family of four children. Verla was a gifted homemaker and managed the busy household flawlessly. Good meals, good times and good humor centered the lives of her family. Verla lived a purpose-driven life of service. In addition to motherhood and household duties, Verla contributed to the Longview community always a willing volunteer where needed. Much of her energy went to Emmanuel Lutheran Church along with the Community Concert Association, Theater Guild and, of course, Longview schools. She was never too busy to lend an ear or a helping hand to someone in need. Verla lived 104 years- a rich and rewarding life. If one were to ask her the secrets to her longevity, she would be amused. But any secrets she may have had were obvious to all who knew her. In addition to being blessed with good health, Verla was a woman of faith. She cared deeply for others. She was wise, witty, strong and resilient. Verla kept moving, walking laps until near the end. She enjoyed the daily walk of life as well as the adventures and travels with Herb and her family. Verla was well read and a life-long learner. She was an interesting and remarkable woman. Verla touched the lives of all who knew her. Great-granddaughter, Olivia, shared a lovely thought which speaks beautifully of Verla: “I think she left us on a high note. She made me realize that you can get through a lot. You just keep on going, and there’s always a reason to smile.” Verla was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herbert Doyle; son-in-law Gary Glaze; and great-grandson Christopher Glaze. She is survived by her four children: Maureen Walum (Steve); Pamela Glaze; Jeff Doyle; and Kim Doyle (Yvonne) as well as five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. If you wish to make a memorial gift in Verla’s name, please consider Faith Lutheran Church; Whatcom Hospice or the Bellingham Food Bank. A private service of committal was held with Pastor Sharon Swanson. You may share your memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
