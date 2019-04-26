Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon Hougen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vernon Neil Hougen passed away peacefully April 15, 2019. He was born October 11, 1931 to Conrad and Margaret (O’Loughlin) Hougen in Sumas, Washington. He graduated from Nooksack High School, and went to work in his family’s logging business. He loved to build, and later, along with working in the logging business, started building homes. He married Cynthia Cope on January 27, 1951. As a young man, Vern was very active in the Everson Presbyterian Church. He served on the Everson City Council, and later went on to be Mayor. He was also very active in the Everson Lions Club. After retiring from the logging business, he and Cynthia moved to Arizona, where he loved the warm weather, and playing golf. Cynthia became ill and they moved back to Bellingham in 2001. After Cynthia’s death, he met Nancy Baldwin and shared 13 years together, traveling and being with friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Cynthia, and brother Marvin. He is survived by his sons, Michael (Rose) and Forrest, five grandchildren, Trina Karuza (Clark), Craig Hougen (Lorna), LeAnne Pinkey (Josh), Dustin Hougen (Alyssa), Jamie Gibbs (Ian), fourteen great grandchildren, Brother Gary (Carolyn), sister-in-law (Katie), long time companion Nancy Baldwin, her two children, Heidi Forsyth (Brian), David Albaugh (Heidi), and her two grandchildren, Cole and Emily Albaugh. At his request, there will be no services. Memorials can be made to Whatcom Hospice, or the .

