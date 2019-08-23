Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon R. Perdue. View Sign Service Information Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 (208)-365-4491 Service 11:00 AM Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Vernon R. Perdue of Emmett, Idaho passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. Vernon was born on November 14, 1938 to Dennis Clayton Perdue and Olivine Marie Lambert Perdue in Ashland, Kentucky, he was the 6th of eleven children. The family eventually migrated West to California. In 1955 he was called to serve his Country by enlisting in the United States Navy. He served proudly and honorably until 1959. Most of his naval career was spent in the Pacific. His final station of duty was Whidbey Island NAS in Washington State. Vernon began his family and civilian life in Bellingham, WA where he applied himself in several different trades before beginning employment with Foss Tug in Seattle, WA. During his years with Foss, Vernon achieved his Masters License ending his career working on the water as a Tugboat Captain. Life would eventually take Vernon to Emmett, Idaho where he settled into the community and lived out his last years creating a legacy for his daughters, grand and great grandchildren. Vernon R. Perdue is survived by his daughters, Margaret Perdue-Nunez and Charlotte Kelly of Mountain Home, Idaho; grandchildren, Steeven G. Nunez, Jason O Nunez, Megan J. Kelly-Wall, and Matthew G. Kelly; great grandchildren, Lyric, Qwayden, Gauge, Rozella and Lakelyn. Of his ten siblings, Vernon is survived by Paul Perdue, Barbara Lapp, Louis Perdue, Charles Perdue, Ann Collins and James Perdue. Services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Potter Funeral Chapel, 228 E. Main Street in Emmett, Idaho 83617. He will be laid to rest at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise, Idaho.

Vernon R. Perdue of Emmett, Idaho passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. Vernon was born on November 14, 1938 to Dennis Clayton Perdue and Olivine Marie Lambert Perdue in Ashland, Kentucky, he was the 6th of eleven children. The family eventually migrated West to California. In 1955 he was called to serve his Country by enlisting in the United States Navy. He served proudly and honorably until 1959. Most of his naval career was spent in the Pacific. His final station of duty was Whidbey Island NAS in Washington State. Vernon began his family and civilian life in Bellingham, WA where he applied himself in several different trades before beginning employment with Foss Tug in Seattle, WA. During his years with Foss, Vernon achieved his Masters License ending his career working on the water as a Tugboat Captain. Life would eventually take Vernon to Emmett, Idaho where he settled into the community and lived out his last years creating a legacy for his daughters, grand and great grandchildren. Vernon R. Perdue is survived by his daughters, Margaret Perdue-Nunez and Charlotte Kelly of Mountain Home, Idaho; grandchildren, Steeven G. Nunez, Jason O Nunez, Megan J. Kelly-Wall, and Matthew G. Kelly; great grandchildren, Lyric, Qwayden, Gauge, Rozella and Lakelyn. Of his ten siblings, Vernon is survived by Paul Perdue, Barbara Lapp, Louis Perdue, Charles Perdue, Ann Collins and James Perdue. Services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Potter Funeral Chapel, 228 E. Main Street in Emmett, Idaho 83617. He will be laid to rest at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise, Idaho. Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 23, 2019

