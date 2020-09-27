Victor H. BradburyDecember 31, 1918 - September 19, 2020Bellingham, Washington - Vic Bradbury, age 101, passed away on September 19, 2020 at home in Bellingham. Vic was born to Edward and Mattie (Clark) Bradbury in Vancouver, B.C. on December 31, 1918. He married Phyllis Noden on September 10, 1943. Vic retired in 1983 as Vice President and General Manager of North Coast Forest Products in B.C. A golfer and caddie from the age of 14, Vic took up golf once again when the family built their summer home at Birch Bay in the late 1950's. Vic and Phyllis moved to Bellingham in 1991 and became active members of the Bellingham Golf & Country Club. At the age of 70, Vic golfed his age and continued to do so every year until the age of 91. Just months ago you could find Vic at the Club socializing with his golfing buddies and friends. Vic was preceded in death by Phyllis, his wife of 73 years; siblings Clarence, Mildred, Leonard, Robert and Gordon. He is survived by his daughters Susan (Brian) Hagan and Vicki Bradbury; grandchildren Jordan "Jody" (Mary) McColman, Meghan "Mugs" (Mary) Loudon, Matthew (Jacqui) Dybwad, Scott (Stephanie) Dybwad; great-grandchildren Lauren and Jeremy Dybwad, and Emerson and Charlotte Loudon and many nieces and nephews. Sincere thanks to Ruth and her staff at Orchard Park Assisted Living, Whatcom Hospice, and Dr. Brian Patterson, for their personalized, loving and compassionate care of Vic. Memorial donations may be made to Whatcom Hospice https://whatcomhospice.org/donate-online/
. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
.