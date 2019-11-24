Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vietta Arlene Weihe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vi, as she was known, was born in Chiliwack, B.C., Canada when her parents Arthur and Marguerite McIntyre were visiting relatives. She grew up in Acme, Wa. with her brothers Lloyd and Ray. She graduated from Mt. Baker High School where she met her husband Fred Weihe. They were married June 5, 1940, and moved to Bellingham where their children were born. After WW2, Fred taught elementary school and was Principal at several prior to retiring. Vi worked for a number of years at J. C. Penny. Avid golfers, they were early members of the Bellingham Golf and Country Club to which they belonged for over 60 years. They "snowbirded" to Sun City West, Arizona for over twenty years prior to finally moving there permanently in 2008. Vi was very social and always wanted to be where the action was, whether it was a dance, a party, Casino(ing) or Bingo. She was outspoken, feisty, witty, and lots of fun. She resided at Highgate Senior Living in B'ham for the last 4 1/2 years, highlighted this year by the arrival of her great, great grand-daughter Korra Lindsay (the 5th generation). She danced at her 100th Birthday Party in September at the Country Club. She is survived by her 4 children Kay Arnold (Ken), Rick Weihe (Dodee), Rita Weihe (Judy Graves), and Robert Weihe, 8 grand children, 10 great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, her husband of 73 years, and her infant son William. Her son, Robert Allen Weihe, born 10-14-1947, recently passed on 11-16-2019. No service is planned. Our grand 100 year celebration of life with her two months ago was also our last best memory of her. Her secret for long life?...Humor and lots of laughter!

Vi, as she was known, was born in Chiliwack, B.C., Canada when her parents Arthur and Marguerite McIntyre were visiting relatives. She grew up in Acme, Wa. with her brothers Lloyd and Ray. She graduated from Mt. Baker High School where she met her husband Fred Weihe. They were married June 5, 1940, and moved to Bellingham where their children were born. After WW2, Fred taught elementary school and was Principal at several prior to retiring. Vi worked for a number of years at J. C. Penny. Avid golfers, they were early members of the Bellingham Golf and Country Club to which they belonged for over 60 years. They "snowbirded" to Sun City West, Arizona for over twenty years prior to finally moving there permanently in 2008. Vi was very social and always wanted to be where the action was, whether it was a dance, a party, Casino(ing) or Bingo. She was outspoken, feisty, witty, and lots of fun. She resided at Highgate Senior Living in B'ham for the last 4 1/2 years, highlighted this year by the arrival of her great, great grand-daughter Korra Lindsay (the 5th generation). She danced at her 100th Birthday Party in September at the Country Club. She is survived by her 4 children Kay Arnold (Ken), Rick Weihe (Dodee), Rita Weihe (Judy Graves), and Robert Weihe, 8 grand children, 10 great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, her husband of 73 years, and her infant son William. Her son, Robert Allen Weihe, born 10-14-1947, recently passed on 11-16-2019. No service is planned. Our grand 100 year celebration of life with her two months ago was also our last best memory of her. Her secret for long life?...Humor and lots of laughter! Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 24, 2019

