Ginny was born Bellingham on February 7,1955 to Murray Fuller and Elsie Fuller (Jorgenson) Ginny also grew up in Bellingham, she had a love of horses, participated in 4-H and was part of the Bellingham High School Marching Band. She spent the last several years working as a development specialist for Command Staffing. She enjoyed her job, meeting and getting to know many people along the I-5 corridor. But Ginny's real passion for life was her grandchildren. She would always find time to play at the park or attend events they were participating in whether it be a sporting event or 4-H showings at the Lynden fair. Another passion Ginny had was her wiener dog Beanie. Usually if you saw Ginny, Beanie dog wasn't far behind (even at work). Ginny is survived by her son Robert Starry, daughter Tammi Gauf (Starry), son Brandon Marceau and daughter Jody Marceau. Brother Tom Fuller and sister Suzanne Lindquist (Fuller) and 10 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother Elsie Eastwood (Jorgensen) father Murray Fuller, brother Chuck Fuller. Ginny had a deep love for her family and friends. She will be missed by all that new her. A celebration life will be held on Sunday February 9, 2020 at the Deming Log Show Museum Building 3295 Cedarville Rd. Bellingham, WA 98226 at 2pm.

