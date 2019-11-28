Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia C. Frymire. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia "Ginny" Frymire, 91, was born May 9th, 1928 in Waltham, MA. She died Nov 13th, 2019, at home in Bellingham, WA in the care of husband Jack, dear friend Kim Minge, and Whatcom Hospice, after a brief illness. A coloratura soprano, Ginny toured all the lower 48 states as Virginia Carroll. She met Jack onstage in American Savoyards, a year-round Gilbert & Sullivan company. They married in 1954, after Ginny won the Arthur Godfrey Talent Scouts competition on TV. The New York Times pronounced her a "splendid singer", and said "even the D'Oyly Carte could learn from" the Frymires' Kabuki production of Mikado for Village Light Opera Group, which they then re-mounted by request for New York City Opera. But their favorite directing venue was College Light Opera Company (CLOC) on Cape Cod. "JacknGinny" co-founded Music & Artists magazine for the Waring organization, then took a year off to explore Europe. They retired to Bellingham in 1986 with Ginny's mother Pearl and dressage horse Greasepaint. Ginny immediately took to composing (sacred songs and a cycle from Alice in Wonderland). Her voice teacher had rightly labeled her "the Little Genius". See online obituary and guestbook at

Virginia "Ginny" Frymire, 91, was born May 9th, 1928 in Waltham, MA. She died Nov 13th, 2019, at home in Bellingham, WA in the care of husband Jack, dear friend Kim Minge, and Whatcom Hospice, after a brief illness. A coloratura soprano, Ginny toured all the lower 48 states as Virginia Carroll. She met Jack onstage in American Savoyards, a year-round Gilbert & Sullivan company. They married in 1954, after Ginny won the Arthur Godfrey Talent Scouts competition on TV. The New York Times pronounced her a "splendid singer", and said "even the D'Oyly Carte could learn from" the Frymires' Kabuki production of Mikado for Village Light Opera Group, which they then re-mounted by request for New York City Opera. But their favorite directing venue was College Light Opera Company (CLOC) on Cape Cod. "JacknGinny" co-founded Music & Artists magazine for the Waring organization, then took a year off to explore Europe. They retired to Bellingham in 1986 with Ginny's mother Pearl and dressage horse Greasepaint. Ginny immediately took to composing (sacred songs and a cycle from Alice in Wonderland). Her voice teacher had rightly labeled her "the Little Genius". See online obituary and guestbook at wcremation.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close