Virginia Christine Anderson Jones, age 76, of Bellingham was born July 17, 1942 in Philadelphia, PA. She left to be with Jesus, Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, 2019. A celebration of her life will be at Lettered Streets Covenant Church, 2100 Broadway in Bellingham, WA, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM. A second celebration will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Great Valley Presbyterian Church in Malvern, PA to inter her ashes. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chrissy’s honor can be made to Lettered Streets Covenant Church or Lighthouse Mission, Bellingham, WA. Please share your thoughts and memories of Virginia online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 19, 2019