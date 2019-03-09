Virginia Crisp, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Bellingham. She was born November 9, 1922 in Cherryvale, KS to Henry Shumaker and Gertrude Swayze. She enjoyed reading books about history and travel. Virginia and Clair founded the Illihee home for the handicapped in Bellingham. Virginia and Clair traveled around the U.S. and sailed their own boat to Hawaii and Alaska. Virginia was an excellent bookkeeper and apartment manager. She was loving, caring, strong and independent. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Clair in 1980 and her daughter Carol "Diane" in 2016, and her brothers Lawrence and George. She is survived by her sons Steve (Janet) Crisp of Chewelah, WA, and Chet (Cindy) Crisp of Bellingham, step-daughter Janette (Robert) Chadwick of North Carolina, grandchildren James Crisp, Cheri Nichols and Wendi Chapin, 11 great-grandchildren, and many loving relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on James St. in Bellingham Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at 12 noon. A graveside service will be held at Freeze Cemetery in Potlatch, Idaho on March, 30th, 2019 at 11:00am. Memorials may be made to Whatcom Hospice. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Dean Crisp.
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 9, 2019