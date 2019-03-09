Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Dean Crisp. View Sign

Virginia Crisp, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Bellingham. She was born November 9, 1922 in Cherryvale, KS to Henry Shumaker and Gertrude Swayze. She enjoyed reading books about history and travel. Virginia and Clair founded the Illihee home for the handicapped in Bellingham. Virginia and Clair traveled around the U.S. and sailed their own boat to Hawaii and Alaska. Virginia was an excellent bookkeeper and apartment manager. She was loving, caring, strong and independent. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Clair in 1980 and her daughter Carol "Diane" in 2016, and her brothers Lawrence and George. She is survived by her sons Steve (Janet) Crisp of Chewelah, WA, and Chet (Cindy) Crisp of Bellingham, step-daughter Janette (Robert) Chadwick of North Carolina, grandchildren James Crisp, Cheri Nichols and Wendi Chapin, 11 great-grandchildren, and many loving relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on James St. in Bellingham Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at 12 noon. A graveside service will be held at Freeze Cemetery in Potlatch, Idaho on March, 30th, 2019 at 11:00am. Memorials may be made to Whatcom Hospice. You may share memories with the family at

Virginia Crisp, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Bellingham. She was born November 9, 1922 in Cherryvale, KS to Henry Shumaker and Gertrude Swayze. She enjoyed reading books about history and travel. Virginia and Clair founded the Illihee home for the handicapped in Bellingham. Virginia and Clair traveled around the U.S. and sailed their own boat to Hawaii and Alaska. Virginia was an excellent bookkeeper and apartment manager. She was loving, caring, strong and independent. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Clair in 1980 and her daughter Carol "Diane" in 2016, and her brothers Lawrence and George. She is survived by her sons Steve (Janet) Crisp of Chewelah, WA, and Chet (Cindy) Crisp of Bellingham, step-daughter Janette (Robert) Chadwick of North Carolina, grandchildren James Crisp, Cheri Nichols and Wendi Chapin, 11 great-grandchildren, and many loving relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on James St. in Bellingham Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at 12 noon. A graveside service will be held at Freeze Cemetery in Potlatch, Idaho on March, 30th, 2019 at 11:00am. Memorials may be made to Whatcom Hospice. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Westford Funeral Home & Cremation

1301 Broadway

Bellingham , WA 98225

(360) 734-1717 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close