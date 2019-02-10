Virginia Emerson Karns, wife of Russell Karns, passed at the age of 94 on 2/5/2019 in Bellingham, WA. They had been married for 48 years. She is survived by her husband, daughter, son in-law, grandson and several nieces. Please share your thoughts and memories of Virginia at Molesfarewelltributes.com.
