Virginia, 97, passed away at Whatcom Hospice in Bellingham, WA on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was born on August 9th, 1922 in Taneyville, Missouri to Edwin and Annis Sims. Virginia (Ginny) grew up in Arvada, Colorado, the oldest of 6 sisters. After high school, she worked for the phone company as a bookkeeper. In February of 1942, she went to a local USO Dance where she met a 24-year-old B-29 pilot named Fred Stevenson. Shortly thereafter, while away for training, Fred wrote her a letter that said, “The Georgia babes sure are pretty. Wish you’d write more often.” Not phased at all, Virginia penned back, “I write just as often as you do, and you can have any of the girls you want.” Her response, written proof that “Fast” Freddy and “Slow” Gin were the perfect match. They were happily married for 63 years. Fred and Virginia welcomed daughter Linda in 1946. In 1948, their second daughter Ginger was born. They lived in Denver, CO and Orange, CA before retiring in Canyon Lake, TX in 1977. In 1995, they moved to Washington state to be close to Linda’s family. Virginia lit up any room that she walked into with her energy and smile. She would often break into song and dance much to the delight of friends, family and sometimes even complete strangers. She enjoyed playing cards, painting, and took many legendary trips with her “Las Vegas Divas” (sister Lucille, daughter Linda and close friend Callie Harvey). Virginia also adored spending time with her family including 2 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren who all called her “GG” (short for Great Grandmother). Virginia is survived by her daughter, Linda Gale with husband Mark of Bellingham, her sisters Lucille, Shirley, Maxine, Irene and Carol; granddaughter Megan with husband Tim and great-granddaughter Hilda, grandson Chad with wife Trish and great-grandchildren Corbyn, Quincy and Joey, plus a large extended family. Her husband Fred and daughter Ginger Stevenson preceded her in death.



