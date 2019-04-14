Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Mae Ayling. View Sign

Virginia Mae Ayling passed away in Bellingham on March 11. Born in Philadelphia to an Italian mother and a Pennsylvania Dutch father, she grew up happy and loved. At 23 she married the love of her life John and started her own family. As a young wife and mother she was part of a talented group of young Christian families that started the “Good News” film production company. It was an experience that influenced the rest of her life. The family then moved west to the golden hills of California in 1954 where she raised her 3 children. She then resumed her career with Moody Bible Institute of Science distributing films worldwide. Retired, John and Virginia moved to Bellingham to be with their children John Jr., Sandy, Cindy, and grandson Josh. Looking for a way to give to community, they volunteered at St. Joseph Hospital for 17 years. She spent her last years enjoying her family, her daily devotions, and offering prayer for others. She is still loved and once again happy as she joins her husband John and daughter Cindy. Thanks Mom and Dad for being the loving parents who taught us the values, compassions, and lessons in life by your actions as well as your words. We will miss you. A small open house in her honor at the family home will be held Sunday April 28, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 901 Northshore Drive. To share your memories of Virginia, please visit

