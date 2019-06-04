Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia "Ginny" McEvoy. View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

Ginny McEvoy, age 88, of Bellingham passed away on June 3, 2019. She was born on June 18, 1930 in Aberdeen, WA to Bill and Catherine Reid. Ginny graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1948, and was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority at the University of Washington where she met Pat McEvoy. They were married on September 8, 1951 and together they raised five children in Bellingham. After raising their children, she finished her last year of college at WWU and earned a degree in sociology. Ginny was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and served on the St. Joseph Hospital Foundation Board. She was also a member of the Garden Club and St. Zita’s Auxiliary. She loved her large family, taking trips around the country with Pat, and playing bridge with her friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Catherine, and brother Bill Reid. Ginny is survived by her husband Pat and children Kathy Newport, Tim (Marcia) McEvoy, Mike (Sarah) McEvoy, Dave (Samantha) McEvoy and Ann McEvoy, 12 grandchildren 8 great-grandchildren, and many loving relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m .on Monday, June 10th at Sacred Heart Church in Bellingham. Reception following at the church hall. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Medical Center Foundation. You may share your memories of Ginny at

