Wade Anthony Jacoby died on February 29, 2020. Wade was born March 15, 1964 in Palmer, Alaska and grew up on a dairy farm in Acme, Washington. Wade is survived by his wife, Kindra, his children, Taylor (Kurt Hepler), Clementine (Joshua Essex), and Kendall, granddaughter Beatrix, and parents, Bonnie O'Connor, Duane Jacoby, and Pamp Maiers. A beloved brother and uncle, he is also missed by his siblings, nieces, and nephews. Viewings will be held from 6-8pm on Friday, March 6 and from 1:30-2:30pm on March 7th. The funeral will be held at 3pm on Saturday, March 7th. All services will take place at the Oak Hills Stake Center, 925 E. North Temple Drive, Provo, UT. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to a memorial in his name here: https://everloved.com/life-of/wade-jacoby/ Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 6, 2020