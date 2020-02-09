Walt Eggert, age 79, passed away suddenly Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bellingham. Walt was the third born to Orren and Deloris (King) Eggert August 13, 1940 at Whatcom County Hospital Bellingham. Walt’s mother always called her kids ‘The Magnificent Seven. There was Marv (deceased), Gladsy, Walt, Carol, James (Jim), Naomi and Maida Rae. Walt grew up on the Southside of Bellingham. Walt married Nancy in 1961. They had five children: Tanya, Guy, Sue, Walter Jr. and Vance. Walt was a hard worker in the labor Industry. In his late 40s he became a dry-alcoholic and turned his life around by becoming an avid horseman, hunter and fisherman. In 1989 he married Ruth until her death. Ruth brought to the marriage Walt’s stepson Nathan. Walt married Janet in 1998. Janet brought to the marriage Walt’s two stepson’s Clayton and Daryl. Walt and Janet moved to Idaho where they lived for twelve years and both rode horses, and enjoyed fishing and hunting. Walt’s thirteen grandchildren, thirteen greatgrandchildren and his numerous nieces and nephews brought him many years of joy. In 2010 Walt and Janet moved to Lynden where Walt enjoyed his Seahawks and retirement until his passing. A graveside service will be held at Greenacres Cemetery, Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM, followed by a celebration of his Life at the Bellingham American Legion, Post #7, 1688 W. Bakerview Rd., Bellingham, WA 98226. Family suggests donations be made to Saint Jude’s in lieu of flowers. Please share your thoughts and memories of Walt online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 9, 2020