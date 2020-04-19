Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Lee Alton. View Sign Service Information Butterworth Funeral Home 520 W RAYE ST Seattle , WA 98119 (206)-282-5500 Send Flowers Obituary

loving and beloved husband, father, grandpa, uncle, brother, son and friend passed away in his home in Seattle, on April 6th, 2020, at the age of 88.He was born on July 12th, 1931, in Bismark, N.D., to Lee Alton and Lola (Woodhull) Alton. He was a precious older brother to Russell Neil Alton. While a young boy, he and his family moved from their home in Beach, N.D., to Bellingham, WA, and grew up surrounded by many family members. Walter graduated from Bellingham High School in 1949, married Doris Andersen, then enlisted in the Army and served in the Korean War . He worked for Lewis TV Repair, established his own TV and radio repair business, and worked at Prim Laundry as a foreman and operator of their commercial washers and dryers from 1964 to 1996. There, he met the love of his life, Ruth Doucette, whom he married and remained devoted to for 42 years, until her death in 2008.As a devout Christian, Walter practiced his faith by living out the biblical principles he believed in. He served as a Deacon at Greenlake Community Church for many years.Dad was happiest when in the company of family, especially when it included a meal. His favorites were meat and potatoes, homemade desserts, waffles, pancakes, tuna sandwiches, black licorice and a bottomless cup of coffee. He enjoyed listening to music, attending classic car and aircraft shows, painting and maintaining the home he lived in for over 50 years, for his family, and watching western shows on TV. His top choice was a John Wayne movie. He mirrored Wayne's on-screen persona's ideals and moral values of honesty, fairness and loyalty, but with a quiet, gentle, kind spirit and an easy-going nature. Always appreciative, never complaining. Walter had a good sense of humor that he shared by being quick to laugh, joke, and tease. He was a pillar, a father figure to many, and loved by all who met him. He could always be counted on to be supportive of his family, who he loved so very much, unconditionally. He will be greatly missed, and forever in our hearts. Now together, Mom and Dad will be watching over us as they always have.Walter was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Alton; brother Russell (LuAnne) Alton; son, James Doucette, brother-in-law and best friend, Clarence Andersen.Walter is survived by his daughters, Rosalinda Alton, Amy Alton, Sue Mahoney and Loretta Johansson; sons Gordon (Lavonda) Alton, Dan Doucette, Tony Doucette, Robert Doucette, David Doucette; grandchildren, Daniel Doucette II, Amber Hoskins, Robert Brekenridge, Sarah Mahoney, Travis Hebert, Brett DeBoer, Sarah Garrett, Abigail Pannini, Stephanie Carver, Bradon DeBoer, Ashley Agueros, Trevor DeBoer; nephew, Russell Alton; niece, Julie (Dale) Zimbelman and many other beloved relatives and friends too numerous to list.A special thank you to Dr. Rocky Mazzeo and Dad's family of neighbors for their decades of care and friendship. Walter's final resting place will be beside his wife, Ruth, at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA. Due to current restrictions, there will not be a service at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Walter donated to many charities. Please donate to in his honor. Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. Proverbs 3:5Blessed are the meek for they shall inherit the earth. Matthew 5:5Whoever is generous to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will repay him for his deeds. Proverbs 19:17 Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 19, 2020

