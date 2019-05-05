Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Stephen Hood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Walter Stephen Hood did not go gentle into that good night as the sun set on April 24, 2019. Walt was born on May 31, 1943, in Baltimore Maryland to Walter Crinshaw Hood and Grace Langohr Hood. Walt is survived by his wife Gayle, daughters Holly Anna and Mary Anne, son-in-law Tyler Vincent, granddaughter Rosalie Rae Vincent, sister Phyllis Beck, cousins June and John Pringle. His cats, Chocolate and Cyd, and granddog, Nala, who brought him great comfort during his long illness. His close friends Joseph Annunziato and William Greenway. He is also survived in the hearts of extended family and hundreds of friends scattered around the country. After serving in the U.S. Army, Walt worked various position as a draftsman, in banking, and real estate before becoming a coveted cost estimator and analyst in federal contracting. He worked over 37 years overseeing contracts with the DOE, the DoD, and NASA. Walt was working as a Principal Analyst for MILSATCOM in El Segundo, CA until his health forced him to retire in 2011. After retiring, Walt and Gayle relocated to Bellingham, WA. The Hood family would like to express sincere gratitude and love for Walt’s team of doctors and nurses who rallied and fought alongside him: Dr. Mary E. Lotfie, Dr. Mark Daniels, Dr. Tyson J. Hawkins, Dr. Edwardo Goo, Dr. William H. Hall, Dr. William L. Lombari, Kelly Shepard, RRT, and the Nurses and Staff at the Mt Baker Kidney Center, PeaceHealth St. Josephs Medical Center, and University of Washington Medical Center. A memorial service in Bellingham, WA will be announced at a later date. Additional gatherings celebrating Walt’s life will be held in Maryland and Florida to be announced at a later date. See full obituary, photos and guestbook at

