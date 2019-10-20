Walter Steele Jr age 55 went home to be with the Lord on Oct 6 ,2019. Walter graduated from Lynden High School. His favorite place to visit was Disneyland,he so enjoyed it there. He is survived by his parents Walter Steele Sr and Barbara Steele, his son Walter Steele 111 (Rocio) 2 granddaughters, sister Debbie Engler (husband Larry), brother John Steele (wife Angela ) numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. We will have a celebration of his life on Saturday October 26,2019 @ 11:00 @ Whatcom New Life Assembly , located @ 2290 Main St Ferndale Wa.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 20, 2019