Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Crumpacker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wanda Mae Crumpacker 82, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Blaine, WA. Wanda was born August 28, 1937 at home in Paint Rock, Missouri to Robert and Lugene (Pritchett) Williams. The family moved to Whatcom County in 1941. She attended school in Blaine and Lynden. Wanda was a waitress for over 45 years, she worked at several restaurants in Walla Walla, WA. Then she spent the last 10 years before retiring baking at the Whitman College. Wanda enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, gardening, baking and her pets. Wanda is survived by her children Lyle (Cindy) Leibrant, Eugene Leibrant, Steven (Serena) Leibrant, Carrie (Dobie) Wilbur, Cheryl (Mike) Fowler and Lynette Martindale; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and brother, Dale (Susan) Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers; Ray, Bob, Bill, Jack, and sister Jody. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00pm, Tillicum House in Pioneer Park, 2000 Cherry St. Ferndale, WA. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Wanda Mae Crumpacker 82, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Blaine, WA. Wanda was born August 28, 1937 at home in Paint Rock, Missouri to Robert and Lugene (Pritchett) Williams. The family moved to Whatcom County in 1941. She attended school in Blaine and Lynden. Wanda was a waitress for over 45 years, she worked at several restaurants in Walla Walla, WA. Then she spent the last 10 years before retiring baking at the Whitman College. Wanda enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, gardening, baking and her pets. Wanda is survived by her children Lyle (Cindy) Leibrant, Eugene Leibrant, Steven (Serena) Leibrant, Carrie (Dobie) Wilbur, Cheryl (Mike) Fowler and Lynette Martindale; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and brother, Dale (Susan) Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers; Ray, Bob, Bill, Jack, and sister Jody. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00pm, Tillicum House in Pioneer Park, 2000 Cherry St. Ferndale, WA. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close