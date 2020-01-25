Ward J. Sondalle, age 92, of Ripon, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Pleasant Park Place in Ripon, Wisconsin. He was born December 10, 1927, in Racine, WI a son of Frank and Anne (Szykowski) Sondalle. Upon graduation from Evanston Township High School, he joined the Merchant Marine and served until the end of WWII. Ward was drafted into the Korean War and served as Sargent First Class in the 45th Division until wounded, receiving a Purple Heart, a Combat Infantry Badge and numerous other medals. While living in Green Lake, WI he married Jo Ann Haberman. They later moved with their two children to operate a bookstore in Phoenix, Arizona. Upon divorcing, Ward completed a B.S. in speech therapy and education from Western Washington State University in Bellingham, WA. In the summertime, he fished on a commercial salmon boat. Ward became a much loved elementary art teacher in Lynden, WA for almost 25 years. Following retirement, he managed a used book store before moving back to Princeton, WI to be near family. Recently, he resided at Kindred Hearts in Green Lake and later at Pleasant Park Place, where he died peacefully. Ward is survived by his children, Michael Sondalle and Patricia Woodworth of Concho, AZ; his brother, Marvin and wife Linda Sondalle of Tucson, AZ plus numerous relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents. The final wishes of Ward J. Sondalle were to be cremated and be buried at St. John The Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Princeton. Please visit our website www.wachholzandsons.com to send a condolence or share a memory of Ward with his family.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 25, 2020