Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ward J. Sondalle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ward J. Sondalle, age 92, of Ripon, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Pleasant Park Place in Ripon, Wisconsin. He was born December 10, 1927, in Racine, WI a son of Frank and Anne (Szykowski) Sondalle. Upon graduation from Evanston Township High School, he joined the Merchant Marine and served until the end of WWII. Ward was drafted into the Korean War and served as Sargent First Class in the 45th Division until wounded, receiving a Purple Heart, a Combat Infantry Badge and numerous other medals. While living in Green Lake, WI he married Jo Ann Haberman. They later moved with their two children to operate a bookstore in Phoenix, Arizona. Upon divorcing, Ward completed a B.S. in speech therapy and education from Western Washington State University in Bellingham, WA. In the summertime, he fished on a commercial salmon boat. Ward became a much loved elementary art teacher in Lynden, WA for almost 25 years. Following retirement, he managed a used book store before moving back to Princeton, WI to be near family. Recently, he resided at Kindred Hearts in Green Lake and later at Pleasant Park Place, where he died peacefully. Ward is survived by his children, Michael Sondalle and Patricia Woodworth of Concho, AZ; his brother, Marvin and wife Linda Sondalle of Tucson, AZ plus numerous relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents. The final wishes of Ward J. Sondalle were to be cremated and be buried at St. John The Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Princeton. Please visit our website

Ward J. Sondalle, age 92, of Ripon, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Pleasant Park Place in Ripon, Wisconsin. He was born December 10, 1927, in Racine, WI a son of Frank and Anne (Szykowski) Sondalle. Upon graduation from Evanston Township High School, he joined the Merchant Marine and served until the end of WWII. Ward was drafted into the Korean War and served as Sargent First Class in the 45th Division until wounded, receiving a Purple Heart, a Combat Infantry Badge and numerous other medals. While living in Green Lake, WI he married Jo Ann Haberman. They later moved with their two children to operate a bookstore in Phoenix, Arizona. Upon divorcing, Ward completed a B.S. in speech therapy and education from Western Washington State University in Bellingham, WA. In the summertime, he fished on a commercial salmon boat. Ward became a much loved elementary art teacher in Lynden, WA for almost 25 years. Following retirement, he managed a used book store before moving back to Princeton, WI to be near family. Recently, he resided at Kindred Hearts in Green Lake and later at Pleasant Park Place, where he died peacefully. Ward is survived by his children, Michael Sondalle and Patricia Woodworth of Concho, AZ; his brother, Marvin and wife Linda Sondalle of Tucson, AZ plus numerous relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents. The final wishes of Ward J. Sondalle were to be cremated and be buried at St. John The Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Princeton. Please visit our website www.wachholzandsons.com to send a condolence or share a memory of Ward with his family. Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close