On March 27, 2020 the world lost a great fan of the game of golf. No one loved a round of 18 as much as Warren Johnson. His love for the game was only rivaled by his love for his grandkids, children, and wife. Warren was a Connecticut native and graduate of Bentley College in Waltham, Massachusetts. With degrees in Accounting and Finance, he enjoyed a successful career at Johnson & Johnson, Exide Electronics, and Alpha Technologies among others. He was privileged to share his years of business experience as a member of the Western Washington University Foundation Board and the U.S. Bank Advisory Board. Throughout his career, he called many places home, including Georgia, Washington, and North Carolina, but nowhere did he feel more at home than on the golf course. During retirement, Warren, his wife, Sarah, and their vizslas enjoyed traveling in their motor coach between their Texas, Montana, and California RV communities. Beloved by family and friends, Warren is celebrated for his empathy, generosity, and sense of humor. He will be remembered as an animal lover and vegetable hater-and of course, for his passion for golf which he shared with his sons, Kevin and Mark. Their mutual passion and combined talents yielded holes-in-one and wins in member-guest golf tournaments. In the rare moments when "F.W." wasn't on the golf course enforcing the official rules, he could be found enjoying a glass of Dewar's, playing Sudoku, mastering New York Times crosswords, reading, watching Fox News, or making picks during football season and March Madness as "Kermit". He will be dearly missed by his loving family: his "Honey Bunny," Sarah of Bullard, Texas, sons, Kevin Johnson and Mark Johnson (Meredith) of Wilmington, North Carolina; son, Jason Clark (Lauren) of Milton, Georgia; and daughter, Amy Cohen (Mark) of Keller, Texas. He will be warmly remembered as a doting, loving, and proud "Muffin" or "Bubba" (some say "grandpa") to Maddox Johnson, Scott and Chris LeCount, and Carly Clark. His belly rubs and ear scratches will be missed by his two vizslas, Maggie and Daisy. He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Daniel and Bobby; daughter-in-law, Janet Johnson; and vizslas, Abby and Brandy. While Warren fought a nearly three-year battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme, he continued to spend his free time with his golf clubs and never lost his bright smile and kind, twinkling eyes. With a life expectancy of only 15 months, Glioblastoma, known as "the beast", is a merciless brain cancer that lacks research funding. To support research advancements for the treatment of Glioblastoma, contributions may be made to the UT Southwestern O'Donnell Brain Institute by phone at 214-648-2344, by mail at UT Southwestern Medical Center, P.O. Box 910888, Dallas, TX 75391; or online at

